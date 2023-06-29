Cream of the Crop
The importance of having a good air filter

By Olivia Whitehouse
Jun. 29, 2023
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - With continued haze in the Valley it is important to have an air filter in your home to maintain good overall air quality according to Clark Brule with Blue Mountain Plumbing, Heating and Cooling.

Brule said during the summer months it is important to change air filters at least every 30 days.

There are different types of air filters you can use to maintain good air quality in your home according to Brule. He said there are paper filters, the type most people are familiar with that you can get at a home store, as well as electronic air cleaners.

”You can have electronic air cleaners, you can also have MERV type filters that are four or five inches thick that filter out particulate. People use them sometimes if they respiratory problems or if they need to keep the dust at an absolute minimum.” said Brule.

Brule said not having a good air filter will cause problems to your home heating and cooling system. Pet fur and general dust in the system will clog parts of the equipment that need to have ventilation.

