Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

JMU Football announces future games for 2029, 2030 seasons

(File) James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti prepares to lead the Dukes onto the field prior...
(File) James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti prepares to lead the Dukes onto the field prior to the 2022 season opener(WHSV)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University athletics has announced four future games that will take place during the 2029 and 2030 seasons.

JMU will take on UCF on Sept. 8, 2029, marking the program’s second meeting ever against the Big 12 and first since a trip to West Virginia in 2019. Kevin Warner with JMU Athletics said that JMU is getting $1.3 million for the UCF game.

The Dukes have also signed a home-and-home contract with Akron out of the Mid-American Conference. JMU will travel to Akron, Ohio on Sept. 15, 2029, and host the Zips at Bridgeforth Stadium on Sept. 14, 2030. Also happening in 2030, JMU will host Norfolk State from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference on Sept. 21, 2030, in what will mark the fourth meeting between the teams.

Additionally, JMU announced an amendment to its home-and-home with Liberty in 2033 and 2034, swapping home and away dates. The Dukes will now host on Sept. 17, 2033, and travel to Lynchburg on Sept. 16, 2034.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockingham County is experiencing a water outage, according to Harrisonburg Rockingham...
Water restored in Rockingham County after outage
The mountains barely visible at times with thick haze
Wildfire smoke brings more haze to the area
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is offering rebates for ‘nearly free’ beer
UFO generic
Pilot reports close encounter with UFO during 2022 flight
Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says

Latest News

JMU men’s basketball before a home game.
JMU men’s basketball to participate in Cancun Challenge
Duke Dog, the mascot for James Madison athletics during the 2023 NCAA Lacrosse Tournament
A look at JMU’s approach for student-athletes looking to profit off name, image, likeness
Shockers Haden Madagan in the on-deck circle against Bridgewater on June 28, 2023.
Summer baseball leagues scores and highlights: June 28, 2023
An aerial view of Bridgeforth Stadium, home to the James Madison football team, as seen from...
JMU exploring expanding Bridgeforth, upgrading baseball stadium but nothing imminent