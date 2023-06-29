JMU Football announces future games for 2029, 2030 seasons

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University athletics has announced four future games that will take place during the 2029 and 2030 seasons.

JMU will take on UCF on Sept. 8, 2029, marking the program’s second meeting ever against the Big 12 and first since a trip to West Virginia in 2019. Kevin Warner with JMU Athletics said that JMU is getting $1.3 million for the UCF game.

The Dukes have also signed a home-and-home contract with Akron out of the Mid-American Conference. JMU will travel to Akron, Ohio on Sept. 15, 2029, and host the Zips at Bridgeforth Stadium on Sept. 14, 2030. Also happening in 2030, JMU will host Norfolk State from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference on Sept. 21, 2030, in what will mark the fourth meeting between the teams.

Additionally, JMU announced an amendment to its home-and-home with Liberty in 2033 and 2034, swapping home and away dates. The Dukes will now host on Sept. 17, 2033, and travel to Lynchburg on Sept. 16, 2034.

