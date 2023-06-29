JMU men’s basketball to participate in Cancun Challenge

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Building off of a strong season last year, James Madison men’s basketball will participate in the 16th Annual Men’s Cancun Challenge, hosted at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya on Nov. 21-22, 2023.

The Dukes begin the Riviera Division part of the event on Tuesday, Nov. 21, facing Southern Illinois at 6 p.m. before Fresno State takes on New Mexico State at 8:30 p.m. The losers of the two games will play on Nov. 22 before the championship game at 8:30 p.m.

Radford will also come to Harrisonburg to take on the Dukes on Friday, Nov. 17 as the opening game of the eight-team event.

Complete information is available at the event website, with fan ticketing and travel packages also available.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.