Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

JMU men’s basketball to participate in Cancun Challenge

JMU men’s basketball before a home game.
JMU men’s basketball before a home game.(WHSV)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Building off of a strong season last year, James Madison men’s basketball will participate in the 16th Annual Men’s Cancun Challenge, hosted at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya on Nov. 21-22, 2023.

The Dukes begin the Riviera Division part of the event on Tuesday, Nov. 21, facing Southern Illinois at 6 p.m. before Fresno State takes on New Mexico State at 8:30 p.m. The losers of the two games will play on Nov. 22 before the championship game at 8:30 p.m.

Radford will also come to Harrisonburg to take on the Dukes on Friday, Nov. 17 as the opening game of the eight-team event.

Complete information is available at the event website, with fan ticketing and travel packages also available.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockingham County is experiencing a water outage, according to Harrisonburg Rockingham...
Water outage reported in Rockingham County
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is offering rebates for ‘nearly free’ beer
The mountains barely visible at times with thick haze
Wildfire smoke brings more haze to the area
UFO generic
Pilot reports close encounter with UFO during 2022 flight
Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says

Latest News

Duke Dog, the mascot for James Madison athletics during the 2023 NCAA Lacrosse Tournament
A look at JMU’s approach for student-athletes looking to profit off name, image, likeness
Shockers Haden Madagan in the on-deck circle against Bridgewater on June 28, 2023.
Summer baseball leagues scores and highlights: June 28, 2023
An aerial view of Bridgeforth Stadium, home to the James Madison football team, as seen from...
JMU exploring expanding Bridgeforth, upgrading baseball stadium but nothing imminent
Stuarts Draft third base coach Gary Owens in the coach's box against Clover Hill on June 27, 2023
Summer baseball leagues scores and highlights: June 27, 2023