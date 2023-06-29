Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Safety tips for using fireworks

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Fourth of July is coming up and a popular way to celebrate is shooting off fireworks.

Mike Cheruvin with TNT Fireworks said their tent has been set up to sell fireworks since June 15th.

Sales are slower the first few days of the season, but they see the most sales on the last three days: July 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, according to Cheruvin.

Cheruvin said it is important to read the instructions carefully before using fireworks.

”If you are lighting fuses on the fireworks it is good to have one of those longer lighter, barbecue lighters so you can go ahead and light it, then keep your distance afterwards.” said Cheruvin.

“You have a tendency to burn yourself if you use a lighter or a match or things along that line. It is probably best to use like a barbecue lighter.” said Cheruvin.

Cheruvin said you should shoot fireworks from a hard surface like a parking lot, or concrete. When you are finished you should let it cool and even throw some water on it.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is offering rebates for ‘nearly free’ beer
UFO generic
Pilot reports close encounter with UFO during 2022 flight
Rockingham County is experiencing a water outage, according to Harrisonburg Rockingham...
Water outage reported in Rockingham County
The mountains barely visible at times with thick haze
Wildfire smoke brings more haze to the area
An Amtrak train carrying nearly 200 passengers struck a water truck and derailed on Wednesday...
Amtrak train with 198 passengers derails after hitting truck on tracks in Southern California

Latest News

Shockers Bridgewater RCBL 6-28-23
Augusta County still in process of updating animal shelter ordinance
Augusta County Government Center in Verona.
Emergency Shelter in Augusta County closes to the public
Harrisonburg Fire Department offering car seat safety checks