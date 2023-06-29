Safety tips for using fireworks

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Fourth of July is coming up and a popular way to celebrate is shooting off fireworks.

Mike Cheruvin with TNT Fireworks said their tent has been set up to sell fireworks since June 15th.

Sales are slower the first few days of the season, but they see the most sales on the last three days: July 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, according to Cheruvin.

Cheruvin said it is important to read the instructions carefully before using fireworks.

”If you are lighting fuses on the fireworks it is good to have one of those longer lighter, barbecue lighters so you can go ahead and light it, then keep your distance afterwards.” said Cheruvin.

“You have a tendency to burn yourself if you use a lighter or a match or things along that line. It is probably best to use like a barbecue lighter.” said Cheruvin.

Cheruvin said you should shoot fireworks from a hard surface like a parking lot, or concrete. When you are finished you should let it cool and even throw some water on it.

