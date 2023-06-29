Staunton’s new flood awareness system is live

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s new flood awareness system went live on June 23, a step from the city to help mitigate flood damages.

The city of Staunton’s infrastructure is in danger of flash flooding because of the creeks the city was built on. When the city was built, the streams that course through the city were used to power the mills but now cause irreversible problems to the city.

Peter Kesecker is the environmental programs administrator in Staunton, and he said the new flood awareness system will help pave the way for future repairs and new infrastructure.

“So what we’re doing now is basically what we can to mitigate the flooding the best we can be relative to the fact that the majority of Staunton is built on a floodplain, and we can only do so much but we’re doing the best we can.

The Staunton floodplain is in between Peyton Creek and Lewis Creek. These two creeks feed water throughout the city and converge underneath the Wharf parking lot, where the worst of the flood damage occurred in 2020.

“In 2020, we actually had cars washing into the stream and then into the tunnel system sa and block the tunnel systems,” Kesecker said. “That created an overloading flow particularly on central and Lewis Street. If those cars hadn’t been blocking the tunnel, it wouldn’t have been nearly as bad.”

Business owners around the Wharf faced the worst of the flooding. Chip Clark is the managing partner of BCS holdings. He said community support and rally together to overcome the 2020 floods.

“It wiped out two businesses that were down there. Fortunately, we have been able to rebound and find a new tenant down there we’ve done quite a bit of extensive work to that property to make sure that this doesn’t happen again,” Clark said.

Clark said businesses around the parking lot have floodgates and other flood prevention materials to help defend their building. He said the new flood awareness system should help homeowners and businesses prepare and save their property.

Kesecker said a few minutes can save lives in flash flooding situations.

“It’s very important that we educate the community on potential for flood damage and loss of life,” Kesecker said. “If they sign up, they’ll get these texts and these emails and they’ll know in real time and hopefully be able to take action to prevent damage to their own properties.”

Kesecker said a lot of the flood mitigation projects they could do, are unrealistic and impractical.

“Things that could be done were just impractical like putting a whole new tunnel bypassing the whole city. It would cost 80 million dollars to do that,” Kesecker said.

Kesecker said cleaning the tunnels of debris and utilities would help water flow, but the flood awareness system gives ample time for people to move their cars and get away from danger zones.

Kesecker said the program is in its infancy, but the data should illuminate new, efficient ways to protect the city from flooding.

