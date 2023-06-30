Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Crash causing delays on I-81 near Weyers Cave

A traffic crash is causing delays on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
A traffic crash is causing delays on Interstate 81 in Augusta County(Source: MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A traffic crash is causing delays on Interstate 81 in Augusta County at mile marker 236.9, according to VDOT.

VDOT says drivers can expect delays because of a vehicle crash.

The south left shoulder and left lane are closed, and backups are around 7 miles as of 12:36 p.m., VDOT says.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mountains barely visible at times with thick haze
Wildfire smoke brings more haze to the area
UFO generic
Pilot reports close encounter with UFO during 2022 flight
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Charlie Anne Xavier and her husband, Andre, were just days away from opening a new brewery with...
‘I’m a walking miracle’: Virginia mom, burn survivor shares remarkable recovery
Andrew Clinton Snead will serve eight years in prison after pleading guilty to taking indecent...
Former band teacher sentenced for taking indecent liberties with child

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
High humidity and storms for the weekend
Megan Jordan has been charged with carnal knowledge and indecent liberties.
Former Henrico middle school teacher accused of sex crimes with student
Andrew Clinton Snead will serve eight years in prison after pleading guilty to taking indecent...
Former band teacher sentenced for taking indecent liberties with child
Harrisonburg Half Marathon USA Track & Field certified