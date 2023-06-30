Crash causing delays on I-81 near Weyers Cave
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A traffic crash is causing delays on Interstate 81 in Augusta County at mile marker 236.9, according to VDOT.
VDOT says drivers can expect delays because of a vehicle crash.
The south left shoulder and left lane are closed, and backups are around 7 miles as of 12:36 p.m., VDOT says.
This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.