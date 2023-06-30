EmergiCare seeing more demand for services in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Nurse practitioners at EmergiCare are seeing an increase in demand for services like chemical peels and Botox in the Friendly City area. Wellness and aesthetic services like these have been scarce in the Shenandoah Valley until recently.

The last year showed desire for these injections go beyond cosmetic reasons into someone’s mind and feelings.

“If you feel good, and you feel healthy, and that kind of all goes together with depression and anxiety, just your general well-being. We learned a lot in the past year of aesthetics, but we had learned also to blend it in with healthcare that we knew before aesthetics,” Saunders said.

Family Nurse Practitioner Kasey Saunders found part of the change came from different groups like sorority chapters at James Madison University booking parties to get Botox.

The family-owned clinic strives for success to continue off honesty and no pressure with the clients. A goal is to make these high demand services that seem simply cosmetic nothing to be ashamed of.

“It was more of like a beauty secret, and now we’re trying to normalize aesthetics, bring it to young people for prevention, middle-age people for treatment. We have lots of mature women who come in and love their Botox,” Saunders said.

EmergiCare says providing wellness treatments makes it a hub for urgent care. The family-owned clinic has intentions to grow its wellness base with a weight loss program coming in November, among other additions like Injectables to include Xeomin, Jeaveau, plus Vitamin B12 injections and IV Hydration.

EmergiCare Harrisonburg is celebrating this resource on its second anniversary of being open and identified as a woman-owned local business.

