Families of serial killer’s victims file lawsuit against Academy Sports

A suit filed by the families of three of the victims of serial killer Todd Kohlhepp could head to trial in November after a four year delay
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The families of some of the victims killed by convicted serial killer Todd Kohlhepp are moving forward with their lawsuit against the store that sold the firearms to the man who provided them to Kohlhepp.

The families of Charlie Carver, Meagan Coxie and Johnny Coxie filed the lawsuit against Academy Sports in 2019 but said it was delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit alleges that the store was negligent in selling guns to Dustan Lawson, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to charges related to illegally supplying Kohlhepp with firearms.

Kohlhepp is currently serving a life sentence in prison after admitting to killing seven people.

According to the families, the trial date for the lawsuit is set for sometime in November. We will update this story as officials release new details.

