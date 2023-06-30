Cream of the Crop
Former JMU quarterback Todd Centeio signs with XFL’s Orlando Guardians

FILE - James Madison Quarterback Todd Centeio
FILE - James Madison Quarterback Todd Centeio(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The XFL’s Orlando Guardians have signed former James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio.

In his only season at JMU, Centeio led the Dukes to an 8-3 record in 2022. The quarterback threw for 2,697 yards, 25 touchdowns, and also rushed for 393 yards and seven cores.

Centeio was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

The quarterback joins defensive lineman Jamare Edwards as two former JMU football players who are currently on XFL rosters. Edwards was drafted by the Vegas Vipers in the XFL Draft earlier this month.

