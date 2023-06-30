Former JMU quarterback Todd Centeio signs with XFL’s Orlando Guardians

(WHSV) - The XFL’s Orlando Guardians have signed former James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio.

In his only season at JMU, Centeio led the Dukes to an 8-3 record in 2022. The quarterback threw for 2,697 yards, 25 touchdowns, and also rushed for 393 yards and seven cores.

Centeio was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

The quarterback joins defensive lineman Jamare Edwards as two former JMU football players who are currently on XFL rosters. Edwards was drafted by the Vegas Vipers in the XFL Draft earlier this month.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.