Harrisonburg Half Marathon USA Track & Field certified

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An event in Harrisonburg that drew in large crowds last year is now officially certified by USA Track and Field.

The first-ever Harrisonburg half marathon was held last October and brought in thousands of people from all over the Commonwealth and surrounding states.

The 13.1-mile course starts at Westover Park and utilizes a large portion of the Friendly City Trail.

“It kind of showcases like hey we have great trails, we’ve got welcoming neighborhoods, beautiful parks, that’s really what you’ll get to see if you participate in the Harrisonburg Half Marathon,” Kevin Gibson, co-founder of VA Momentum, the organizer of the race said.

VA Momentum said it takes a few years and a lot of different components like support and swag to put on a successful half marathon.

However, VA Momentum said the official certification from USA Track and Field is the biggest component as racers want to be exact in their training.

”We want this event to be something that locals love for people who want to complete their first half marathon or just have something to train for but also we want to attract visitors, people that might live in Richmond or Northern Virginia or even Virginia Beach,” Gibson said.

This year’s Harrisonburg half marathon will be on Saturday, Oct 7.

Registration is open right now and the price goes up on June 30.

