High humidity and storms for the weekend

Both Saturday and Sunday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for the potential of severe weather. Severe storms are not a guarantee but the ingredients are in place and it is possible. Stay weather aware and stay tuned to WHSV for updates.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy for the evening and hazy with an isolated shower or storm. A strong to severe storm still possible with damaging winds the main threat. Air quality may still be poor especially for those sensitive to poor air quality. A warm and very humid evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Partly cloudy overnight with less haze and areas of patchy fog late. Warm and very humid with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. A mix of sun and clouds to start the day with patchy fog early. Warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy by the afternoon as scattered showers and storms develop across the area after 2 pm. With these showers and storms, scattered strong to severe storms are also possible. Main threats with storms include heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail. Very warm and very humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms continuing with a few strong to severe storms. Warm with evening temperatures falling into the 70s. Quieting down overnight with the exception of an isolated shower or storm. Areas of patchy fog late. Warm and very humid overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Areas of patchy fog early. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out even during the morning hours but activity turns scattered once again after 2 pm. Partly cloudy for the afternoon with the scattered showers and storms, some scattered strong to severe storms possible. Main threats will be heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail once again. Breezy for the afternoon. Very warm and very humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and storms will remain scattered into the evening with a few strong to severe storms as the breeze subsides. Very warm for the evening with temperatures in the 80s to start. Any showers and storms begin to really fade by the overnight hours. Mostly cloudy overnight and very warm with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures in the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with a few showers and storms. Coverage of storms much lower than the weekend. Very warm and still very humid although not as bad as the weekend. Breezy for the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Clearing out somewhat for the evening but still very warm with temperatures in the 80s to start. Mostly clear skies overnight and warm with lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: (INDEPENDENCE DAY): A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy throughout the day and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will still be slightly humid, but humidity will be at its lowest of the week for the day. Dry for the day. Mostly cloudy for the evening and very warm with temperatures in the 80s. Partly cloudy overnight and warm with lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon with a few showers and storms. Very warm and fairly humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Staying very warm for the evening as temperatures remain in the 80s to start. Partly cloudy and very warm overnight with lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and warm as temperatures will be in the 70s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon with scattered showers and storms. Very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

