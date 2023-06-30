Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

James Madison to replace turf at Veterans Memorial Park softball field

The softball field at Veterans Memorial Park, home to the JMU Softball team.
The softball field at Veterans Memorial Park, home to the JMU Softball team.(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The softball field at Veterans Memorial Park is getting a makeover.

James Madison is replacing the turf and upgrading the dirt infield, the athletic department announced on Thursday.

According to JMU, the new Hilltopper infield dirt getting installed has the ability to repel moisture off the infield and into the turf for easier draining. Another perk is the dirt does not freeze, which is expected to come in handy at the start of the softball season during the winter months.

JMU says the project will start in early July. The goal is to have the new turf and infield installed by the end of August.

You can learn more about the project by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockingham County is experiencing a water outage, according to Harrisonburg Rockingham...
Water restored in Rockingham County after outage
The mountains barely visible at times with thick haze
Wildfire smoke brings more haze to the area
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is offering rebates for ‘nearly free’ beer
UFO generic
Pilot reports close encounter with UFO during 2022 flight
Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says

Latest News

(File) James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti prepares to lead the Dukes onto the field prior...
JMU Football announces future games for 2029, 2030 seasons
JMU men’s basketball before a home game.
JMU men’s basketball to participate in Cancun Challenge
Duke Dog, the mascot for James Madison athletics during the 2023 NCAA Lacrosse Tournament
A look at JMU’s approach for student-athletes looking to profit off name, image, likeness
An aerial view of Bridgeforth Stadium, home to the James Madison football team, as seen from...
JMU exploring expanding Bridgeforth, upgrading baseball stadium but nothing imminent