James Madison to replace turf at Veterans Memorial Park softball field

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The softball field at Veterans Memorial Park is getting a makeover.

James Madison is replacing the turf and upgrading the dirt infield, the athletic department announced on Thursday.

According to JMU, the new Hilltopper infield dirt getting installed has the ability to repel moisture off the infield and into the turf for easier draining. Another perk is the dirt does not freeze, which is expected to come in handy at the start of the softball season during the winter months.

JMU says the project will start in early July. The goal is to have the new turf and infield installed by the end of August.

