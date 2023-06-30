July’s weather statistics
A look ahead to this month’s weather
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The month of July brings fireworks and also hotter temperatures. The average high is 86° and the longest heat wave was 26 days in 1999.
The hottest high temperature was 105° in 1926 and again in 1999.
This July, your First Alert Storm Team is forecasting a very warm start to the month with several days near 90. Also, the month is off to an active start with a stormy weather pattern leading up to the 4th of July.
