July’s weather statistics

(WHSV) - The month of July brings fireworks and also hotter temperatures. The average high is 86° and the longest heat wave was 26 days in 1999.

Average temperatures and extremes. (whsv)

The hottest high temperature was 105° in 1926 and again in 1999.

Hottest high temperature on record for the month. (whsv)

This July, your First Alert Storm Team is forecasting a very warm start to the month with several days near 90. Also, the month is off to an active start with a stormy weather pattern leading up to the 4th of July.

