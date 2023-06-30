Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

July’s weather statistics

A look ahead to this month’s weather
American flag
American flag(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn and WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - The month of July brings fireworks and also hotter temperatures. The average high is 86° and the longest heat wave was 26 days in 1999.

Average temperatures and extremes.
Average temperatures and extremes.(whsv)

The hottest high temperature was 105° in 1926 and again in 1999.

Hottest high temperature on record for the month.
Hottest high temperature on record for the month.(whsv)

This July, your First Alert Storm Team is forecasting a very warm start to the month with several days near 90. Also, the month is off to an active start with a stormy weather pattern leading up to the 4th of July.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mountains barely visible at times with thick haze
Wildfire smoke brings more haze to the area
UFO generic
Pilot reports close encounter with UFO during 2022 flight
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Charlie Anne Xavier and her husband, Andre, were just days away from opening a new brewery with...
‘I’m a walking miracle’: Virginia mom, burn survivor shares remarkable recovery
Andrew Clinton Snead will serve eight years in prison after pleading guilty to taking indecent...
Former band teacher sentenced for taking indecent liberties with child

Latest News

The month's weather in review.
June’s weather in review
WHSV Fast Cast 6-30-23
Rip Currents
Rip current threats and forecast
The mountains barely visible at times with thick haze
Wildfire smoke brings more haze to the area