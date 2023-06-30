June’s weather in review

(WHSV) - June 21st marks the official start to summer, otherwise known as the Summer Solstice. It’s the longest day of the year but we didn’t see much sunshine that day because we had an upper low pressure system that hovered around during the week bringing clouds and cooler temperatures. But, the system also brought much needed rain.

BENEFICIAL RAINFALL

Rainfall totals and max high temps for the month. (whsv)

After our entire area was in a moderate drought, several days of showers and storms brought much needed improvements.

DROUGHT MONITOR

This is the latest drought monitor as of 6/29/23. While we are not completely out of the drought just yet, our area has been moved to a minor drought. And a reminder, that this doesn’t show rain after Tuesday morning.

Latest drought monitor as of 6/29/23 (whsv)

You can find more on the drought and soil moisture here.

SEVERE STORMS

On June 26th, a few storms turned severe in our area and brought hail, in some places more than a quarter-sized.

These are both severe storms moving into the Shenandoah Valley - they have a LOT of lighting and potential for hail as well as damaging winds pic.twitter.com/d3B7oqeu8m — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) June 26, 2023

Thank you to everyone who sent in reports or photos from yesterday's storms. Here are a few:

1. Tammy Chandler in Waynesboro

2. Joseph Mello in Waynesboro

3. Stephanie in Penn Laird

4. Stacey Morris in McGaheysville pic.twitter.com/rjTJK4wDkS — Stephanie Penn WHSV (@WHSV_StephanieP) June 27, 2023

RETURN OF THE HAZE

Wildfire smoke from Canada also brought several hazy days. The air quality was reduced to “unhealthy” levels at times.

Wildfire smoke from Canada lead to hazy skies in our area. (Tony Alverson)

However with a wind shift, improvements in the smoke and haze along with air quality are expected into the start of July.

