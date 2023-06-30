June’s weather in review
A not so warm start to summer 2023, but some much needed rain
(WHSV) - June 21st marks the official start to summer, otherwise known as the Summer Solstice. It’s the longest day of the year but we didn’t see much sunshine that day because we had an upper low pressure system that hovered around during the week bringing clouds and cooler temperatures. But, the system also brought much needed rain.
BENEFICIAL RAINFALL
After our entire area was in a moderate drought, several days of showers and storms brought much needed improvements.
DROUGHT MONITOR
This is the latest drought monitor as of 6/29/23. While we are not completely out of the drought just yet, our area has been moved to a minor drought. And a reminder, that this doesn’t show rain after Tuesday morning.
You can find more on the drought and soil moisture here.
SEVERE STORMS
On June 26th, a few storms turned severe in our area and brought hail, in some places more than a quarter-sized.
RETURN OF THE HAZE
Wildfire smoke from Canada also brought several hazy days. The air quality was reduced to “unhealthy” levels at times.
However with a wind shift, improvements in the smoke and haze along with air quality are expected into the start of July.
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.