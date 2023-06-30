Cream of the Crop
June’s weather in review

A not so warm start to summer 2023, but some much needed rain
The month's weather in review.
By Stephanie Penn and WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WHSV) - June 21st marks the official start to summer, otherwise known as the Summer Solstice. It’s the longest day of the year but we didn’t see much sunshine that day because we had an upper low pressure system that hovered around during the week bringing clouds and cooler temperatures. But, the system also brought much needed rain.

BENEFICIAL RAINFALL

Rainfall totals and max high temps for the month.
After our entire area was in a moderate drought, several days of showers and storms brought much needed improvements.

DROUGHT MONITOR

This is the latest drought monitor as of 6/29/23. While we are not completely out of the drought just yet, our area has been moved to a minor drought. And a reminder, that this doesn’t show rain after Tuesday morning.

Latest drought monitor as of 6/29/23
You can find more on the drought and soil moisture here.

SEVERE STORMS

On June 26th, a few storms turned severe in our area and brought hail, in some places more than a quarter-sized.

RETURN OF THE HAZE

Wildfire smoke from Canada also brought several hazy days. The air quality was reduced to “unhealthy” levels at times.

Wildfire smoke from Canada lead to hazy skies in our area.
However with a wind shift, improvements in the smoke and haze along with air quality are expected into the start of July.

