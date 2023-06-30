Cream of the Crop
Nearly 10,000 babies were born in Texas last year due to abortion ban, researchers estimate

Researchers estimate nearly 9,800 live births between April 2022 and December 2022 would not have happened if the ban had not been enacted.(Vidal Balielo Jr./Pexels via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - A study found Texas’ 2021 abortion ban led to nearly 10,000 additional births.

The ban, which went into effect that September, essentially banned abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

That means about five to six weeks after the last menstrual cycle.

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health researchers examined data and created a model of the number of expected births without the ban.

They estimate nearly 9,800 live births between April 2022 and December 2022 would not have happened if the ban had not been enacted.

A lead author said the findings show that thousands of people may have had no choice but to carry an unwanted or unsafe pregnancy to term.

The data comes a year after the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed a federal right to abortion.

Since that decision, several states have enacted abortion bans.

