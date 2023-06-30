Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Pinpoint delivery: Domino’s can deliver your next pizza without an address

Domino's says it is bringing a more convenient way to deliver its food to its customers with a...
Domino's says it is bringing a more convenient way to deliver its food to its customers with a pinpoint delivery service.(Domino's Pizza)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Food delivery usually requires an address but Domino’s is changing that.

The pizza chain says it’s launching a pinpoint delivery service that allows customers to choose a location by dropping a pin on a map to have their pizza delivered directly to them.

A spokesperson for Domino’s says the service started this summer to help people who might be at the beach or a park without an exact address.

According to the company, it works just like other delivery services it offers with customers able to get updates and track their order.

Once the driver is at the location, the customer can activate a spotlight on the tracker page. This will signal a full-screen Domino’s logo on their phone to help the driver locate them.

“We’re always striving to make customers’ experiences even better and more convenient, and Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery does exactly that,” said Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino’s senior vice president – chief digital officer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The mountains barely visible at times with thick haze
Wildfire smoke brings more haze to the area
UFO generic
Pilot reports close encounter with UFO during 2022 flight
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
The driver was booked on five counts of manslaughter, four counts of endangerment and one count...
Truck driver was using TikTok when he caused crash that killed 5, officials say
Charlie Anne Xavier and her husband, Andre, were just days away from opening a new brewery with...
‘I’m a walking miracle’: Virginia mom, burn survivor shares remarkable recovery

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
High humidity and storms for the weekend
The last year showed desire for these injections go beyond cosmetic reasons into someone's mind...
EmergiCare seeing more demand for services in the Valley
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
The Supreme Court ruled against LGBTQ+ protections in the public marketplace.
Supreme Court rules against LGBTQ+ protections ricochets in the Valley
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust," at Bonanza Creek Ranch, Oct. 23, 2021,...
Witness fears industry retaliation for testimony in fatal shooting on Alec Baldwin production