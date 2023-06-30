Postal Service enacts new start times for Texas mail carriers after employee dies in heat

DALLAS (WFAA) - Postal workers across Texas are having to wake up earlier over the summer.

U.S. Postal Service mail carriers now have a 7:30 a.m. start time after a carrier collapsed and died delivering the mail in dangerously high temperatures.

Eugene Gates Jr. died on one of the hottest days of the year last week, even with him being prepared for the heat, according to his wife.

“He purchased an ice maker here at the house,” Carla Gates, the man’s wife, said. “And had a cooler that he’d been taking to work for years.”

Eugene Gates Jr. was a United States Postal Service worker in Dallas for 36 years. However, he collapsed while walking door to door delivering mail.

“It was very much heat-related,” Carla Gates said.

Officials said Eugene Gates Jr. started work at 8:30 that morning at the Lakewood Post Office before going on his route. But his wife said there was once a time when he began his shift at 6 a.m., before sunrise.

Kimetra Lewis, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 132, said she had also started as early as 6 a.m. in the past and supports the new start time after the death of Eugene Gates Jr.

According to Lewis, the new 7:30 a.m. time is effective immediately, but Carla Gates is pushing for an even earlier start time.

“At 7:30 in the morning, it’s already 88 degrees. That’s not enough,” Carla Gates said.

Gates added that her husband gave his all for his customers and their family.

“I do not wish this on anyone,” she said.

Lewis said she is also following up on reports that the air conditioning in Eugene Gates Jr.’s postal vehicle may have been broken.

