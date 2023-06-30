Sales Tax Holiday expiring July 1

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The annual Sales Tax Holiday will expire on July 1 and there will be no tax free weekend this year.

The law began in 2006 and allowed shoppers to buy certain items over three days without having to pay the state sales tax.

Deirdre Kellner, Director of Community Impact for United Way of Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro said United Way plans their annual “Stuff the Bus” event around the tax free holiday.

“Stuff the Bus” is where they set up booths and receive school supply donations. They work with the Waynesboro, Augusta County, and Staunton school divisions to get the supplies to the students who need them, said Kellner.

“It is a volunteer led event with United Way Staff and partnership with the three school divisions in our community and we collect school supplies all weekend long and then those supplies are disperse through the 30 schools in our community.” said Kellner.

Kellner said they always plan this event around the tax free weekend.

“To take advantage of tax free weekend and also for the families who wait to buy their school supplies during tax free weekend. So it is not only that they don’t have to pay taxes but it is also the foot traffic that goes to places like Walmart where we set up.” said Kellner.

Kellner said United Way began planning “Stuff the Bus” months ago, before they found out about the tax free weekend expiring.

”This is disappointing news for us. We still hope that customers are able to purchase extra supplies to give us as donations.” said Kellner.

Kellner said they hope to still have a good turnout this year.

Kellner said last year they raised over $77,000. Kellner added this year “Stuff the Bus” will be the first weekend in August at the Waynesboro and Staunton Walmart’s.

