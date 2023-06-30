Cream of the Crop
Senior care facility gives residents VR headsets to do the things they never got to

Residents at a Michigan senior care facility are experiencing virtual reality with therapeutic capabilities for the first time. (Source: WNEM)
By WNEM Digital and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – Residents at a Michigan senior care facility are experiencing virtual reality with therapeutic capabilities for the first time.

Shay Lieber, the administrator at Stratford Pines in Midland, said they’re the first senior facility in the state to have MyndVR.

“Our residents get to see different things for the first time,” Lieber said. “They might be able to see the Eiffel Tower, they may be able to skydive, see a rocket take off. Something that they’ve always wanted to see or haven’t been able to see but get to see today while they’re at Stratford with us.”

According to the MyndVR website, the goal of the new technology is to enable “older adults to interact with the outside world in genuinely innovative ways that promote engagement, wellness, and above all, positive outcomes.”

MyndVR aims to help older adults with their cognitive, visual, emotional and physical well-being.

Lieber said all residents at Stratford Pines get to benefit from the VR headsets.

