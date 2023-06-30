Summer holiday travel expected to break records this year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Starting Friday, heavy traffic is expected throughout the Commonwealth as people head out for the holiday weekend.

“There’s 50.7 million traveling overall for the Fourth of July holiday,” Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic said.

Record-breaking numbers are expected on the roads and in the skies this weekend. Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day.

“If you can leave in the morning say before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. you should miss the bulk of the traffic,” Dean said.

He said Virginia is close to the record of airport travelers expected to fly this summer.

“We expect them to continue into this weekend and on into next weekend as people continue to get in those trips but also come home from some of these trips,” Dean said.

Dean said airline trips are costing more this year than in recent years.

“Passengers are paying about 40 to 50% more for tickets this year but it has not slowed bookings at all,” he said.

Food and hotel prices have also increased but Dean said gas prices have significantly dropped since last summer, putting a little less hurt on the 1.2 million Virginians expected to go on some sort of road trip this summer.

“Last year around this time they were in the 4.50′s to 4.60′s this year were down in the 3.30′s so that’s about a dollar thirty cheaper than what we were paying this time last year,” Dean said.

Dean said travel is expected to be heavy for the next week or so as the Fourth of July falls on a Tuesday many are taking the full week off.

