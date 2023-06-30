Cream of the Crop
Supreme Court rules against LGBTQ+ protections ricochets in the Valley

By Mike Staley
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Supreme Court ruled against LGBTQ+ protections in the public marketplace.

On June 30, the last day of pride month, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Christian web designer in Colorado who refused to create a marriage website for a same-sex couple. The state of Colorado ultimately ruled that the web designer could not refuse business based on beliefs; the Supreme Court’s decision overrules that.

In a 6-3 vote, The court ruled it was an infraction against the First Amendment to force people to go against their beliefs.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the decision will undermine the idea that all Americans have equal access to the public marketplace.

Hyacinth Bellerose is the director of the Friendly City Safe Space and they said the news was devastating. They also said this decision is more than denying a website to a gay couple.

Bellerose said the center is committed to providing the mental health resources and safety to members of the LGBTQ+ community. They hope people will take this ruling and support members of the community through “troubling” times.

Bellerose said this ruling will only lead to more hate aimed at queer people.

“It’s not so much of a question of like yea, queer folks before this were scared of certain businesses, I’m avoiding them right,” Bellerose said. “It’s not really a question of that, it’s a question of this makes space for hate in our country and it shows that it is welcomed.”

Bellerose said the ruling coming out on the last day of pride month was not a coincidence. They said there will be a number of issues that follow this ruling.

“In the Supreme Court, that a web designer can and has denied rights or can deny rights to a gay couple,” Bellerose said. “So the next question is, where does that end? At what point can medical practitioners refuse service to people based on their gender or sexuality?”

Bellerose said queer people and allies of the LGBTQ+ community should continue to celebrate pride month and take this ruling as a time to “work together.”

A joint dialogue hosted by the Friendly City Safe Space and the Shenandoah LGBTQ+ center is happening on July 7 at 5 p.m. at the Friendly City Safe Space. Bellerose said no matter your identity, sexuality, status or anything, people are welcomed at the center and given a space to grieve and to empower themselves and others.

