Swiftie superfan with rare genetic disorder surprised with tickets to Cincinnati show

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Swifties from the Tri-State are gearing up for the Taylor Swift concerts this weekend at Paycor Stadium, but one superfan from Indiana with a rare genetic, neurological, and developmental disorder will get to see the artist that changed her life all thanks to her two friends.

Sophia Burke, who suffers from Rett Syndrome, has a special place in her heart for Swift.

According to her mother, Mimi Burke, Swift was Sophia’s first concert, and that’s how Sophia learned she has a genuine love for music.

But Sophia’s chance of seeing Swift this weekend almost did not happen.

After trying to get tickets and entering every contest, but was still empty-handed. It was not until Monday that Sophia’s friends surprised her with tickets.

“Just like anyone would be excited to go with their girlfriend to a concert-- that’s how I feel about going with Sophia,” her friend Lauren Benson said.

Mimi says that they have been rushing to not only make the trip from Indiana to Cincinnati but also to find sparkly clothing, make bracelets, and hit the merchandise truck.

“I’m sure 90% of the girls at the concert will be in some variation of sequence and sparkle, so why wouldn’t she want to do that,” Mimi said.

Mimi says they have been in and out of the hospice for years, so every moment with Sophia counts in a significant way.

She is set to smile and sing along with her favorite singer, enjoy music and community in a moment her mom says shows the meaning of true friendship.

