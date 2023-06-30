Taylor Swift concertgoers in Cincinnati have reserved parking spots canceled at the last minute

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some “Swifties” coming to Downtown Cincinnati for the Taylor Swift concerts this weekend had their reserved parking spots taken away just days—even hours—before the shows.

Parking is going to be especially tricky with Swift, the Reds and FC Cincinnati all in town.

Some concertgoers turned to an app called ParkWhiz that lets users prepay for spots at certain parking lots across the country and sends the users parking passes directly to their phones.

“ParkWhiz works with operators and owners of parking garages and lots to list their available spaces for advanced reservations on the mobile app or website,” a ParkWhiz spokesperson explained.

The ParkWhiz website shows 16 parking locations in Downtown Cincinnati specifically for the Swift concerts this weekend, all marked “sold out.”

The ParkWhiz spokesperson confirmed to us that some users who had reserved spaces using the app received messages from ParkWhiz notifying them that their reservations had been canceled.

In an update Friday, the spokesperson said they were able to rebook a majority of the canceled bookings.

“As of this morning, we have been able to rebook 85% of the canceled bookings. In total, there were approximately 300 cancellations of the thousands of actively reserved parking spaces through ParkWhiz around Paycor stadium this weekend. While inventory and price are managed independently, we continue working around the clock as the booking engine to ensure a viable solution for all our customers. Customer resolutions have included new parking reservations, rideshare credits and more, with nearly all canceled reservations being remedied.”

Perhaps incidentally, 3CDC posted on social media Thursday night letting users know about availability at the downtown garages they operate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.