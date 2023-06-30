Tractor trailer crash causing delays on I-81 N near Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - VDOT says a tractor trailer crash is causing delays on Interstate 81.

The crash happened at mile marker 248 northbound on I-81, and the north left shoulder, left lane, and right shoulder are closed, according to VDOT.

Delays are around 3.5 miles as of 4:50 p.m., VDOT says.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.