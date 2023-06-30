Valley Baseball League scores and highlights: June 29, 2023

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Returning to Veterans Memorial Park for the first time in nearly a week, the Harrisonburg Turks walked off the Culpeper Cavaliers 3-2.

The win moves Harrisonburg to 12-8 on the season and extends the team’s win streak to three games. Culpeper falls to 8-12.

You can view other scores from Thursday night below.

Final scores from Thursday night action in the Valley Baseball League. pic.twitter.com/NY1UBT12de — WHSV Sports (@WHSVScoreZone) June 30, 2023

