Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Valley Baseball League scores and highlights: June 29, 2023

The Harrisonburg Turks take on the Culpeper Cavaliers on June 29, 2023.
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Returning to Veterans Memorial Park for the first time in nearly a week, the Harrisonburg Turks walked off the Culpeper Cavaliers 3-2.

The win moves Harrisonburg to 12-8 on the season and extends the team’s win streak to three games. Culpeper falls to 8-12.

You can view other scores from Thursday night below.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mountains barely visible at times with thick haze
Wildfire smoke brings more haze to the area
UFO generic
Pilot reports close encounter with UFO during 2022 flight
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Charlie Anne Xavier and her husband, Andre, were just days away from opening a new brewery with...
‘I’m a walking miracle’: Virginia mom, burn survivor shares remarkable recovery
Andrew Clinton Snead will serve eight years in prison after pleading guilty to taking indecent...
Former band teacher sentenced for taking indecent liberties with child

Latest News

FILE - James Madison Quarterback Todd Centeio
Former JMU quarterback Todd Centeio signs with XFL’s Orlando Guardians
The softball field at Veterans Memorial Park, home to the JMU Softball team.
James Madison to replace turf at Veterans Memorial Park softball field
(File) James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti prepares to lead the Dukes onto the field prior...
JMU Football announces future games for 2029, 2030 seasons
JMU men’s basketball before a home game.
JMU men’s basketball to participate in Cancun Challenge