Valley Baseball League scores and highlights: June 29, 2023
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Returning to Veterans Memorial Park for the first time in nearly a week, the Harrisonburg Turks walked off the Culpeper Cavaliers 3-2.
The win moves Harrisonburg to 12-8 on the season and extends the team’s win streak to three games. Culpeper falls to 8-12.
You can view other scores from Thursday night below.
