Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Waynesboro Bed and Breakfast holds ceremonial grand opening

Bed and Breakfast owners with city officials about to cut the ribbon
Bed and Breakfast owners with city officials about to cut the ribbon(WHSV)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A Waynesboro Bed and Breakfast held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their ceremonial grand opening on June 30.

The Bowman House officially opened fall of last year, according to co-owner Jan Smith.

The house was built in 1910, and in 1978 it was sold to JB Yount III, Waynesboro Mayor, City Attorney, graduate of Fishburne Military School, and Author, according to the Bowman House website.

“The difference between us and hotel is that personal experience you will get from inn keepers who will go above and beyond to make sure your visit is special” said Smith

Smith said they have hosted a variety of events at the Bed and Breakfast.

“We will host any kind of events you know we have had birthday parties, anniversary celebration, we have had clubs in the area host their event. We are open to serve the community with whatever their needs are.” said Smith.

Greg Hitchin, Director of Economic and Tourism for Waynesboro, said tourism in the area has been better than in recent years and hotel occupancy is slightly up.

“We are constantly seeing people interested in the city with new projects and revitalizing old projects so yes we see more of this to come in the future.” said Hitchin.

Hitchin said they expect to see more projects like this one in the future.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mountains barely visible at times with thick haze
Wildfire smoke brings more haze to the area
UFO generic
Pilot reports close encounter with UFO during 2022 flight
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
The driver was booked on five counts of manslaughter, four counts of endangerment and one count...
Truck driver was using TikTok when he caused crash that killed 5, officials say
Charlie Anne Xavier and her husband, Andre, were just days away from opening a new brewery with...
‘I’m a walking miracle’: Virginia mom, burn survivor shares remarkable recovery

Latest News

James Madison off-season report
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
High humidity and storms for the weekend
The last year showed desire for these injections go beyond cosmetic reasons into someone's mind...
EmergiCare seeing more demand for services in the Valley
The Supreme Court ruled against LGBTQ+ protections in the public marketplace.
Supreme Court rules against LGBTQ+ protections ricochets in the Valley