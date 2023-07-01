Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Deputies help girl adopt new dog after her puppy was deliberately run over

Deputies helped an 8-year-old girl find a new companion after a man allegedly drove over her puppy on purpose. (Source: KCRA)
By DeNeeka Hill, KCRA
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) - Deputies in California wanted to do something nice for a grieving young girl who recently lost her dog.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Bradshaw Animal Shelter to help the 8-year-old find a new best friend.

Authorities said Priscilla Aguilar’s puppy was killed after a man seemingly drove over the dog last month intentionally.

“We kind of felt for her and we wanted to do something special for her,” Deputy Daniel Garcia said.

This week, Priscilla joined the sheriff’s office in going to the animal shelter to pick up her new animal.

“It means everything to me as a father,” said Ramon Aguila, Priscilla’s dad.

And the Bradshaw Animal Shelter opened up early for the special occasion, allowing Priscilla to choose her new forever friend.

She met three dogs and connected the most with a husky named Atlas.

“She was playful, and I felt a strong connection with her,” Priscilla said. “She was as playful as my other dog. I just really loved her.”

Deputy Joe White added, “It’s just nice to see something bring joy back into a family’s life again.”

The Deputy Sheriffs’ Association also donated a $500 PetSmart gift card to help the family with supplies and training for Atlas.

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family speaks out after missing woman's remains found
Family speaks out after missing woman’s remains found
VDOT says the crash on Interstate 81 S near Weyers Cave has been cleared.
Crash cleared on I-81 S near Weyers Cave
The driver was booked on five counts of manslaughter, four counts of endangerment and one count...
Truck driver was using TikTok when he caused crash that killed 5, officials say
Megan Jordan has been charged with carnal knowledge and indecent liberties.
Former Henrico middle school teacher accused of sex crimes with student
VDOT says the tractor trailer crash that was causing delays near Harrisonburg has been cleared.
Tractor trailer crash near Harrisonburg cleared

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
High humidity and storms for the weekend
Deputies help an 8-year-old girl find a new companion after a man allegedly deliberately drove...
Deputies help 8-year-old girl find new animal after puppy was run over
An aggressive coyote attacked two people and a dog over the span of a few hours in Essex...
Aggressive coyote attacks 2 people, dog near park in New Jersey
An aggressive coyote attacked two people and a dog over the span of a few hours in Essex...
Aggressive coyote attacks 2 people, dog near park in New Jersey