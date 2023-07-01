Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Man crushed to death unloading marble slabs from vehicle

A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading...
A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading his vehicle.(KSAT)
By KSAT staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) - A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading his vehicle.

The San Antonio Police Department said the driver was unloading the marble slabs Wednesday when the load became unstable and fell.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim worked for Unison Transport and was alone at the time of the incident.

Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are now looking into what went wrong.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family speaks out after missing woman's remains found
Family speaks out after missing woman’s remains found
VDOT says the crash on Interstate 81 S near Weyers Cave has been cleared.
Crash cleared on I-81 S near Weyers Cave
The driver was booked on five counts of manslaughter, four counts of endangerment and one count...
Truck driver was using TikTok when he caused crash that killed 5, officials say
Megan Jordan has been charged with carnal knowledge and indecent liberties.
Former Henrico middle school teacher accused of sex crimes with student
VDOT says the tractor trailer crash that was causing delays near Harrisonburg has been cleared.
Tractor trailer crash near Harrisonburg cleared

Latest News

Police officers face protesters on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday,...
More than 900 people arrested overnight as young rioters clash with police around France
Pharmacy burned during protests around France
People travel through Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, June 30, 2023, in Salt Lake...
5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend
Thirty-six dogs were rescued from a locked U-Haul trailer in 100-degree heat.
Caught on camera: Dozens of dogs rescued from extreme heat inside U-Haul