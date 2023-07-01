Move Over law changes begin Saturday, VDOT to have reminders along Virginia roadways

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Starting Saturday, July 1, many new laws will go into effect in the Commonwealth.

One of those makes changes to the ‘Move Over’ law.

In Virginia, all drivers must slow down and try to move over when any vehicle is on the side of the road.

“The move over law is certainly intended to help not only emergency crews you know -- fire, rescue, state police, but also you know VDOT and its contractors,” Ken Slack, communications specialist with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said.

VDOT crews often work right alongside busy roadways.

“It’s now whether it’s an emergency or not, it could just be a motorist disabled on the side of the road,” Slack said. “When folks see those flashing lights on the side of the road all they need to do is move over if it’s safe to do so if there’s another lane over there for them to do so or slow down.”

As they tend to roadwork or disabled vehicles, the changes to the move over law has hopes to keep workers and drivers safe.

“We certainly hope that folks respect not only the existing use of the move over law to protect first responders but also the expansion to protect you know regular motorist like you and me,” Slack said.

AAA is the leading force behind this law change.

They said a violation of this change could result in a traffic infraction and $250 fine.

VDOT said they are pushing the message out to drivers as the July Fourth weekend approaches with these changes.

“With our digital message signs if there’s not an emergency or a lane closure ahead on the interstate those digital message signs we have above traffic will remind folks of the move over law,” Slack said.

