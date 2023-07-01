One person in custody following Harrisonburg crash

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One person is in custody following a vehicle crash on Friday night in Harrisonburg. The crash took place on Charles Street near Jefferson Street.

According to Harrisonburg Communications Director Mike Parks two people were injured in the crash and flown to UVA Medical Center from Sentara RMH. One person was a passenger in the suspects vehicle while the other was a nearby pedestrian.

Another vehicle was struck in the crash but none of its passengers were injured.

The suspect’s name as well as the chargers they are facing has not yet been released.

This a developing story that will be updated on air and online.

