Page County Sheriff’s Office seeking person of interest in Elkton homicide

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, June 29 in the 5600 block of Jollett Road in Elkton.

At around 5:05 p.m., Page County ECC received a call in reference to a man down, upon arrival Fire, EMS and law enforcement, found a male identified as 69-year-old Gregory Lee Williams dead on his property from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators from PCSO responded to the scene and began investigating this case as a homicide. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations assisted with scene processing.

The Page County Sheriff’s Office says Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Cave was made aware at the beginning of the incident and has been providing resources from his office as needed. The body was transported to the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for an autopsy.

Investigators are currently searching for a person of interest, identified as 56-year-old Timothy Thomas Comer, pictured below.

The Page County Sheriff's Office is seeking Timothy Thomas Comer as a person of interest in a homicide that happened in Elkton on June 29 (Page County Sheriff's Office)

The Page County Sheriff’s Office says Comer should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have information about the person of interest or his whereabouts, please contact Lt. Kenneth Boyd, or Captain Tim Lansberry of the Page County Sheriff’s Office. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

