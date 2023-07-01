Recapping James Madison off-season as fall camp inches closer

(WHSV) - With the college football season fast approaching, WHSV Sports talked to Noah Fleischman, the JMU football beat reporter for the Daily News-Record, to discuss the Dukes’ offseason. Some topics discussed include:

Transfers that’ve joined JMU since the end of spring camp

The depth added at offensive line and wide receiver

2024 commitments

Entering year two in the Sun Belt and the impact on recruting

What’s next for JMU before the start of fall camp

You can watch the entire conversation in the video above.

