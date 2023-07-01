Cream of the Crop
Recapping James Madison off-season as fall camp inches closer

A look at the James Madison football program's off-season as the start of fall camp quickly approaches.
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WHSV) - With the college football season fast approaching, WHSV Sports talked to Noah Fleischman, the JMU football beat reporter for the Daily News-Record, to discuss the Dukes’ offseason. Some topics discussed include:

  • Transfers that’ve joined JMU since the end of spring camp
  • The depth added at offensive line and wide receiver
  • 2024 commitments
  • Entering year two in the Sun Belt and the impact on recruting
  • What’s next for JMU before the start of fall camp

You can watch the entire conversation in the video above.

