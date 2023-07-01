Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Report: More people are skipping out on medical treatment to save money

New research from the CDC and Federal Reserve shows that people are skipping out on medical treatment or improperly taking medication to save money.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New research from the CDC and Federal Reserve shows that people are skipping out on medical treatment or improperly taking medication to save money.

Both reports show how external factors such as increases in housing and rent cost play a role in how people treat their personal health.

“This has been a growing trend of people putting off really important medical care because it’s too expensive for them to afford their own insurance or the out of pocket expenses,” Charlottesville Free Clinic Executive Director Susan Sherman said.

According to a recent survey from the Federal Reserve, 28% of Americans missed some form of healthcare in 2022 because they could not afford it.

“When people are having to make the choice between paying rent, getting groceries, or going to the dentist, getting their eyes checked, or even going to a medical appointment, it’s rent and groceries and childcare. Those are going to win the day,” Sherman said.

A report from the CDC shows nearly 1 in 10 adults ages 18 to 64 who had medication in 2021 did not take it as directed in order to save money.

Rufus Phillips is the CEO of the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.

He says the cost of living in Virginia has certainly played a role in these numbers.

“Some parts of Virginia, we have some of the more expensive areas to live in in the United States, or at least up and down the East Coast, whether that’s Northern Virginia, or an area like Charlottesville, for instance,” Phillips said. “If you’ve got a chronic condition and you’re not keeping up with your appointments and your prescriptions, things can go south very, very fast.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody following a vehicle crash on Friday night in Harrisonburg. The crash...
One person in custody following Harrisonburg crash
Family speaks out after missing woman's remains found
Family speaks out after missing woman’s remains found
VDOT says the crash on Interstate 81 S near Weyers Cave has been cleared.
Crash cleared on I-81 S near Weyers Cave
The driver was booked on five counts of manslaughter, four counts of endangerment and one count...
Truck driver was using TikTok when he caused crash that killed 5, officials say
Megan Jordan has been charged with carnal knowledge and indecent liberties.
Former Henrico middle school teacher accused of sex crimes with student

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
High humidity and storms continue for second half of weekend
Evening Fastcast July 1
Timothy Thomas Comer Mugshot latest
Page County Sheriff’s Office seeking person of interest in Elkton homicide
Superfan, Sophia Burke, was surprised when her friends gave her Taylor Swift tickets.
Swiftie superfan with rare genetic disorder surprised with tickets to Cincinnati show