Showalter thriving as starting pitcher for Washington Wild Things

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison baseball alum Justin Showalter is in his second season as a pitcher for the Washington Wild Things of the Frontier League. This season, he is making a name for himself as a starting pitcher for the team.

Showalter played for Turner Ashby High School before spending five seasons with the Dukes. In 2022, Showalter made 14 starts for the purple and gold, leading the Dukes with 67 strikeouts over 72 innings.

“I’ve always been big on baseball since I was a little kid,” said Showalter. “I come from a baseball family. It’s fun being around different guys and seeing different places.”

At JMU, Showalter learned how to adapt in competitive situations as he evolved as an athlete on and off the mound.

“I learned how to pitch and how to compete,” he added. “There’s a lot more to the game that goes on below the surface and JMU prepared me well to handle those moments. There’s a lot of chemistry on the team and those relationships last a long time.”

Showalter and the Wild Things are on a six-game winning streak and hold the top spot in the West standings in the Frontier League.

The Wild Things return to the diamond this evening as they host the Boomers live on Flo Sports.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

