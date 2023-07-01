Statler Brothers exhibit in ‘The Space’ in downtown Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Statler Brothers spent more than four decades topping music charts and touring the country.

The Staunton natives are in the Country Music Hall of Fame and some of their memorabilia is on display at “The Space” in downtown Staunton.

The display first went up last summer in coordination with Staunton Downtown Development Association.

“We thought since we were opening in July, Staunton for so many years, July and the Fourth of July was connected with the Statler Brothers and all they contributed to our community so we felt that would be good timing to kind of pull it all together,” Greg Beam, executive director of Staunton Downtown Development Association (SDDA) said.

The brothers were known throughout the country for their music and TV show.

“They always stay just kind of true to their hometown and their roots here in Staunton and so for a number of years they performed a big celebration in our park and they pulled in country music acts from across the country,” Beam said.

Along with the exhibit, SDDA will have a Statler Brothers themed truck in the Happy Birthday America parade in Staunton on Tuesday.

”Some of these things have been on display before at the Country Music Hall of Fame some items that they’ve shared with us this year and photographs have never been on display so it’s kind of neat to be a part of that and be able to share this with our community,” Beam said.

The display is open 24 hours a day as it is a seen through the glass of “The Space” at 35A South New Street in downtown Staunton.

It will be up until Labor Day.

