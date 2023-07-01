Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

‘Without hesitation’: Video shows officer rescuing 3 dogs from burning home

Authorities rescued three dogs from a house fire after an officer noticed smoke coming from a townhome. (Source: Fairfax County Police Dept./BODY CAMS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News/TMX) - Authorities in Virginia say an officer jumped into action to help rescue dogs caught in a house fire.

This week, the Fairfax Police Department released a body camera video of what the officer saw that afternoon.

Authorities said the incident occurred on June 18 when first responders were called to a townhome community for a reported fire at around 11:15 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a three-story townhouse with smoke coming from a second-floor window.

According to the department, an officer first spotted smoke coming from the home and started warning residents.

During these interactions, a neighbor told the officer about a handful of dogs that were still inside the burning building.

The unidentified officer can be seen going inside the home and getting the dogs out to safety.

“Without hesitation, the officer made entry into the home and was able to rescue the pets,” a spokesperson with the department said.

Arriving firefighters were able to extinguish the flames without any injuries reported.

Authorities said the dogs were taken care of by first responders outside of the home before being reunited with the owners.

“Thankfully, the officer and the dogs were uninjured,” the department shared.

According to reports, the cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical issue with about $30,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

One person is in custody following a vehicle crash on Friday night in Harrisonburg. The crash...
One person in custody following Harrisonburg crash
Family speaks out after missing woman's remains found
Family speaks out after missing woman’s remains found
VDOT says the crash on Interstate 81 S near Weyers Cave has been cleared.
Crash cleared on I-81 S near Weyers Cave
The driver was booked on five counts of manslaughter, four counts of endangerment and one count...
Truck driver was using TikTok when he caused crash that killed 5, officials say
Megan Jordan has been charged with carnal knowledge and indecent liberties.
Former Henrico middle school teacher accused of sex crimes with student

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
High humidity and storms continue for second half of weekend
Evening Fastcast July 1
Authorities help rescue 3 dogs in townhouse fire after noticing smoke
Georgia police arrested a mother after they found a 7-year-old dead in a DeKalb County apartment.
Police arrest mother of 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in closet