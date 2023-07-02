Another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SUNDAY

Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of severe weather. Severe storms are not a guarantee but the ingredients are in place and it is possible. Stay weather aware and stay tuned to WHSV for updates.

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures in the 70s. Areas of patchy fog early. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out even during the morning hours but activity turns scattered once again after 12 pm. Mostly cloudy for the afternoon with the scattered showers and storms, some scattered strong to severe storms possible. Main threats will be heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail once again. Breezy for the afternoon. Very warm and very humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and storms will remain scattered into the evening with a few strong to severe storms as the breeze subsides. Very warm for the evening with temperatures in the 80s to start. Any showers and storms begin to really fade by the overnight hours. Mostly cloudy overnight and very warm with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures in the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day with an isolated shower or storm for the afternoon. Coverage of storms much lower than the weekend. Very warm and still quite humid although not as bad as the weekend. Breezy for the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Partly cloudy for the evening with the breeze subsiding. Very warm with temperatures in the 80s to start. Mostly clear skies overnight and warm with lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: (INDEPENDENCE DAY): A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. An isolated shower or storm possible for the afternoon but most if not all stay dry. It will still be slightly humid, but humidity will be at its lowest of the week for the day. Dry for the day. Partly cloudy for the evening and very warm with temperatures in the 80s. Turning mostly clear overnight and warm with lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon with a few showers and storms. Very warm and fairly humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Staying very warm for the evening as temperatures remain in the 80s to start with a few showers and storms. Turning mostly clear and still warm overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and warm as temperatures rise into the 70s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon with a few showers and storms late in the day. Very warm and quite humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms for the evening and remaining very warm with temperatures in the 80s to start. Turning partly cloudy overnight with a few lingering showers and storms until just after midnight. Warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day. Very warm and quite humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Scattered showers and storms expected throughout the day. Warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.