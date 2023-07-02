Few showers and storms for tonight

Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of severe weather. Severe storms are not a guarantee but the ingredients are in place and it is possible. Stay weather aware and stay tuned to WHSV for updates.

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm to start the evening. Very warm for the evening with temperatures in the 80s to start. A few showers and storms arriving during the evening, lingering into the overnight. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out with damaging winds and large hail the main threats. Mostly cloudy overnight, very warm, and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out for the morning. Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day with a few showers and storms arriving 2-7 pm. An isolated strong to severe storm possible with damaging winds and large hail the main threats with the threat mainly east of I-81. Coverage of storms much lower than the weekend. Very warm and very humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Breezy for the afternoon. Partly cloudy for the evening with the breeze subsiding and an isolated shower or storm. Very warm with temperatures in the 80s to start. Partly cloudy with a lingering shower or storm overnight, warm, and muggy with lows in the low to mid 60s. Areas of patchy fog late in the overnight.

TUESDAY: (INDEPENDENCE DAY): A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Areas of patchy fog early. Partly cloudy throughout the day and very warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Dry for the day. Partly cloudy for the evening and very warm with temperatures in the 80s to start. Some clouds overnight, warm, and muggy with lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm. Most if not all stay dry. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Staying very warm for the evening as temperatures remain in the 80s to start. Some clouds, warm, and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and very warm as temperatures quickly rise into the 80s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon with a few showers and storms late in the day. Very warm and very humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some clouds with an isolated shower or storm for the evening and remaining very warm with temperatures in the 80s to start. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight, warm, and very muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day. Very warm and very humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms persisting overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Scattered showers and storms expected throughout the day. Warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

