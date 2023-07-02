The next 2023 Miss Virginia and Miss Virginia Teen is...

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Candidates across Virginia competed in Miss Virginia at the Berglund Center Saturday. And your new Miss Virginia 2023 is Katie Rose.

The new Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen is Addison Rhudy!

The top 12 candidates in Miss Virginia and Miss Virginia Teen competed in the semifinals to take the crown.

The candidates showcased their talents and gowns and answered interview questions.

The Miss Virginia Organization will be awarded up to $65,000 in scholarships to the winner.

During the Miss Virginia Parade, the now-former 2022 Miss Virginia Victoria Chuah gave helpful advice to the next in reign.

“Have patience, be kind,” says Chuah. “There are so many amazing experiences that she’s going to have the chance to be a part of and be thankful for all the people that put in their time and volunteer their energy and efforts to make that happen, and make sure you have an amazing year, and just being grateful.”

Your Miss Virginia top 12:

Miss Loudoun County, Katie Rose

Miss Arlington, Rosie Hartwell

Miss Lynchburg, Carlehr Swanson

Miss Hampton Newport News, Megan Frick

Miss Skyline Drive, Isabella Jessee

Miss Shenandoah Valley, Marissa Murdock

Miss Roanoke Valley, Annika Suh

Miss Mountain Empire, Madison Cruz

Miss Central Virginia, Mia Nelson

Miss Apple Blossom Festival, Amanda Short

Miss Blue Ridge, Grace Pfleger

Miss Greater Richmond, Dorothy Cosner

Congratulations to all the 2023 Teen and Miss candidates!

