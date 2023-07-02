Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

The next 2023 Miss Virginia and Miss Virginia Teen is...

The new 2023 Miss Virginia stopped by WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin' to discuss what's next and share to...
The new 2023 Miss Virginia stopped by WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin' to discuss what's next and share to her story.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard and Janay Reece
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Candidates across Virginia competed in Miss Virginia at the Berglund Center Saturday. And your new Miss Virginia 2023 is Katie Rose.

The new Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen is Addison Rhudy!

The top 12 candidates in Miss Virginia and Miss Virginia Teen competed in the semifinals to take the crown.

The candidates showcased their talents and gowns and answered interview questions.

The Miss Virginia Organization will be awarded up to $65,000 in scholarships to the winner.

During the Miss Virginia Parade, the now-former 2022 Miss Virginia Victoria Chuah gave helpful advice to the next in reign.

“Have patience, be kind,” says Chuah. “There are so many amazing experiences that she’s going to have the chance to be a part of and be thankful for all the people that put in their time and volunteer their energy and efforts to make that happen, and make sure you have an amazing year, and just being grateful.”

Your Miss Virginia top 12:

Miss Loudoun County, Katie Rose

Miss Arlington, Rosie Hartwell

Miss Lynchburg, Carlehr Swanson

Miss Hampton Newport News, Megan Frick

Miss Skyline Drive, Isabella Jessee

Miss Shenandoah Valley, Marissa Murdock

Miss Roanoke Valley, Annika Suh

Miss Mountain Empire, Madison Cruz

Miss Central Virginia, Mia Nelson

Miss Apple Blossom Festival, Amanda Short

Miss Blue Ridge, Grace Pfleger

Miss Greater Richmond, Dorothy Cosner

Congratulations to all the 2023 Teen and Miss candidates!

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody following a vehicle crash on Friday night in Harrisonburg. The crash...
One person in custody following Harrisonburg crash
Family speaks out after missing woman's remains found
Family speaks out after missing woman’s remains found
Timothy Thomas Comer Mugshot latest
Page County Sheriff’s Office seeking person of interest in Elkton homicide
Move Over law changes begin Saturday, VDOT to have reminders along Virginia roadways
The Supreme Court ruled against LGBTQ+ protections in the public marketplace.
Supreme Court rules against LGBTQ+ protections ricochets in the Valley

Latest News

60 years of marriage is celebrated as the diamond anniversary — representing eternal love.
Married couple of 60 years shows true love with vow renewal
"We've come to this point is how our clients have actually been what has made the business..."...
Sunrise Farms reaches 20 years with sustainable agriculture
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SUNDAY
Showalter thriving as starting pitcher for Washington Wild Things