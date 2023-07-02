Sunrise Farms reaches 20 years with sustainable agriculture

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - Since 2003, Sunrise Farms has not only served items like honey and meat for people in the Shenandoah Valley but across the Commonwealth. The business celebrated 20 years of providing food and crops that are organic with farming that is not genetically modified.

Members of the family-run business know none of the growth would’ve happened without investing in their hard work.

“We’ve come to this point is how our clients have actually been what has made the business and so we’re just very aware that if we don’t have people who are supporting and buying into the version that we have you’re on the farm and we don’t have a farm,” Sunrise Farms Meat Store Manager Jonathan Miller said

Non-GMO products range from the meat prepared to the feed created for barnyard animals like swine, cattle, goats, sheep, and chickens.

The Millers see it as an educational business, helping people understand what’s in the food they’re getting with accurate information.

