Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Explosion in downtown Tokyo building injures 4

A police officer stands guard near the scene of an explosion in a building Monday, July 3,...
A police officer stands guard near the scene of an explosion in a building Monday, July 3, 2023, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — An explosion at a building in Tokyo’s Shimbashi commercial district on Monday shattered windows and spewed smoke, injuring four people, department officials said.

Tokyo Fire Department said the explosion occurred at an eatery on the second floor of an eight-story building, injuring two people inside and two pedestrians who were hit by shards of glass.

Fire department officials said the four injured were all conscious but further details were unknown. NHK national television said three of them were seriously injured.

An owner of the eatery who was among the injured told police that he noticed a smell of gas or sewage when he entered a smoking room, and the explosion occurred when he flicked his lighter, NHK said.

No other information was yet available.

Bystanders watch firefighters try to extinguish a fire at an explosion in a building Monday,...
Bystanders watch firefighters try to extinguish a fire at an explosion in a building Monday, July 3, 2023, in Tokyo. An explosion at a building in Tokyo’s commercial district of Shimbashi on Monday shattered windows and spewed smoke, according to media reports.(Eugene Hoshiko | AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family speaks out after missing woman's remains found
Family speaks out after missing woman’s remains found
Timothy Thomas Comer Mugshot latest
Page County Sheriff’s Office seeking person of interest in Elkton homicide
One person is in custody following a vehicle crash on Friday night in Harrisonburg. The crash...
One person in custody following Harrisonburg crash
Showalter thriving as starting pitcher for Washington Wild Things
Showalter thriving as starting pitcher for Washington Wild Things
60 years of marriage is celebrated as the diamond anniversary — representing eternal love.
Married couple of 60 years shows true love with vow renewal

Latest News

A man and two dogs are dead after a suspect allegedly attempted multiple carjackings between...
1 person, 2 dogs killed in carjacking spree, police say
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Daily storms on the decrease to start the week
More than a dozen people were taken to local hospitals after a vehicle went into a New...
Car crashes into a restaurant and injures several customers, fire department says
More than a dozen people were taken to local hospitals after a vehicle went into a New...
Car crashes into restaurant, hurting several people