Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

HFD investigating fire at Gabe’s, asking for help identifying person of interest

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual...
The Harrisonburg Fire Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual considered a person of interest following an intentionally set fire last week at the Gabe’s.(Harrisonburg Fire Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest following an alleged intentionally set fire last week at Gabe’s.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) says the fire happened on June 29 in the home goods section of the store located near the corner of East Market Street and University Boulevard. Employees used fire extinguishers to put out the fire prior to HFD’s arrival, and two employees were transported to the hospital for care with non-life-threatening injuries suffered while trying to extinguish the fire, the HFD says.

The store closed Thursday and reopened Friday afternoon, and estimated damage totals are around $30,000, according to the HFD.

Surveillance video showed someone who is considered a person of interest by investigators with the HFD Fire Marshal Office. Anyone with information about this individual, or the fire, is encouraged to contact investigator Capt. Luke Walker at 540-432-7703.

Anonymous tips related to this incident can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family speaks out after missing woman's remains found
Family speaks out after missing woman’s remains found
Timothy Thomas Comer Mugshot latest
Page County Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest in Elkton homicide
One person is in custody following a vehicle crash on Friday night in Harrisonburg. The crash...
One person in custody following Harrisonburg crash
Showalter thriving as starting pitcher for Washington Wild Things
Showalter thriving as starting pitcher for Washington Wild Things
60 years of marriage is celebrated as the diamond anniversary — representing eternal love.
Married couple of 60 years shows true love with vow renewal

Latest News

healthwise
Multiple agencies are investigating Sunday night's officer involved shooting.
One man dead after shooting at officers during traffic stop on I-16, police say
A Strasburg man is raffling off his pickup truck to raise money for a new handicap van. For...
Fighting with David: A Strasburg man’s journey to recovery with his town by his side
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Daily storms on the decrease to start the week