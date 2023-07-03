Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

How Fourth of July celebrations could affect your pets

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Executive Director for Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA Huck Nawaz said it is common to see more lost animals at the shelter after fireworks shows and other festivities.

“It is not at all unusual for us not just on the fifth the day after but leading up to it. Especially when it is close to the weekend where people are firing off fireworks getting ready for the Fourth.” said Nawaz.

Nawaz said fireworks are not the only thing that can cause animals to get lost or run away.

“A lot of us are off of work and we may have get-togethers and barbecues and there are more people coming in and out of the house there are strangers over. Sometimes there are people visiting with there animals as well. So a lot of routines with the animals are really being thrown off.” said Nawaz.

Normally the shelter moves more animals to foster care to make room, but this year has presented challenges, according to Nawaz.

“This year has been unique to us because we have been so full and at capacity....This year has been challenging so we are hoping that everyone keeps their pet safe and at home because we are running low on space.” said Nawaz.

Nawaz said if you have outdoor pets to keep them inside.

“If you don’t have tags or microchips, it might be too late to get microchips but see if you can pick up tags for them and if they are micro chipped hop on found animals dot o-r-g and you can register your pets microchip for free and that is what we use to reunite pets with their owners as well.” said Nawaz.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family speaks out after missing woman's remains found
Family speaks out after missing woman’s remains found
The Harrisonburg Fire Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual...
HFD investigating fire at Gabe’s, asking for help identifying person of interest
Timothy Thomas Comer Mugshot latest
Page County Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest in Elkton homicide
One person is in custody following a vehicle crash on Friday night in Harrisonburg. The crash...
One person in custody following Harrisonburg crash
Showalter thriving as starting pitcher for Washington Wild Things
Showalter thriving as starting pitcher for Washington Wild Things

Latest News

Staunton opens new recycling center
Staunton’s new recycling center opens
Staunton’s new recycling center opens
The detour amounts up to six miles but the closure is only for thru traffic.
Road closure starts July 5 for Spring Creek Bridge replacement
At the end of the day, none of Brandon's loved ones feel deadly force was the answer to...
Widow demands justice for man killed in officer-involved shooting at Walmart