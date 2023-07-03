How Fourth of July celebrations could affect your pets

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Executive Director for Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA Huck Nawaz said it is common to see more lost animals at the shelter after fireworks shows and other festivities.

“It is not at all unusual for us not just on the fifth the day after but leading up to it. Especially when it is close to the weekend where people are firing off fireworks getting ready for the Fourth.” said Nawaz.

Nawaz said fireworks are not the only thing that can cause animals to get lost or run away.

“A lot of us are off of work and we may have get-togethers and barbecues and there are more people coming in and out of the house there are strangers over. Sometimes there are people visiting with there animals as well. So a lot of routines with the animals are really being thrown off.” said Nawaz.

Normally the shelter moves more animals to foster care to make room, but this year has presented challenges, according to Nawaz.

“This year has been unique to us because we have been so full and at capacity....This year has been challenging so we are hoping that everyone keeps their pet safe and at home because we are running low on space.” said Nawaz.

Nawaz said if you have outdoor pets to keep them inside.

“If you don’t have tags or microchips, it might be too late to get microchips but see if you can pick up tags for them and if they are micro chipped hop on found animals dot o-r-g and you can register your pets microchip for free and that is what we use to reunite pets with their owners as well.” said Nawaz.

