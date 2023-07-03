Cream of the Crop
July’s full moon on display to start the week

The Full Moon was also on display Sunday night.
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The week starts off with a bang as July’s full moon will be on display to kick off the week. Plus, the Earth reaches aphelion from the Sun.

FULL BUCK MOON

Early Monday morning at 7:38 am, the Moon officially reaches its full stage. July’s full moon is known as the Buck Moon because of bucks’ (male deer) antlers reach their peak size. Other Native American tribes have called this moon the Salmon Moon, Raspberry Moon, or Thunder Moon. Technically, this full moon will be the first of four consecutive supermoons. Supermoons occur close to the time the Moon reaches its closest point to Earth known as perigee. Weather should be good to view the full moon as we will be under partly cloudy skies.

The Full Buck Moon will occur Monday morning.
EARTH REACHES APHELION

On Thursday afternoon at 4:06 pm, Earth will reach aphelion which is its greatest distance from the Sun this year. The Earth will be 94.51 million miles away from the Sun. This may feel ironic considering its the warmest time of the year but remember, seasonal temperatures come from the varying direction of Earth’s tilt. The Earth will reach its closest point to the Sun, known as perihelion on January 2nd, 2024.

Thursday afternoon, the Earth will be its farthest distance from the Sun
THE MOON MEETS SATURN

Late Thursday night after 11:45 pm, you can catch the Moon rising over the east-southeastern horizon with Saturn! Saturn will be several finger widths above the Moon which will be close enough for them to share a view in binoculars. If you are an early riser, the Moon will be with Saturn in the southern sky very early Friday morning. Saturn will then have moved to the Moon’s upper right. Skies may not cooperate with this viewing however as skies are looking to be partly to mostly cloudy.

After 11:45 pm Thursday night, catch the Moon hanging out with Saturn!
VENUS AND MARS

During evenings all this week after sunset, you can continue to catch Venus and Mars together up in the sky. Venus will be to the lower right of Mars. There will be a limited time for viewing as both begin to set after 10 pm. Skies will cooperate the most Tuesday evening to view the duo but Monday and Wednesday evenings may also provide decent viewing.

Evenings this week, you can catch Venus and Mars together up in the sky
LOSING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will lose 6 minutes of daylight. By July 10th, we will have 14 hours and 41 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 19 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 5:56 am to 6 am. Sunsets will start moving earlier in the evening from 8:43 pm to 8:41 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
Jul 35:56 am8:43 pm14 hrs, 47 mins
Jul 45:56 am8:42 pm14 hrs, 46 mins
Jul 55:57 am8:42 pm14 hrs, 45 mins
Jul 65:57 am8:42 pm14 hrs, 45 mins
Jul 75:58 am8:42 pm14 hrs, 44 mins
Jul 85:58 am8:41 pm14 hrs, 43 mins
Jul 95:59 am8:41 pm14 hrs, 42 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date & TimeVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Sun Jul 9, 5:03 am6 min26°10° above NNW10° above E
Sun Jul 9, 11:25 pm2 min31°31° above NNE10° above NE

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
Full MoonJuly 3rd, 7:38 am
Third Quarter MoonJuly 9th, 9:47 pm
New MoonJuly 17th, 2:31 pm
First Quarter MoonJuly 25th, 6:06 pm

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the western sky at sunset, sets in the west after 10:30 pm

Mars: In the western sky at sunset, sets in the west around 11 pm

Jupiter: Rises in the east just around 2 am, not in the sky at sunset

Saturn: Not in the sky at sunset, rises in the sky around 11:30 pm in the eastern sky

