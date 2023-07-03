Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Man trying to unhook trailer dies after vehicle backs over him, police say

Police in Missouri said a man died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.
Police in Missouri said a man died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.(PxHere)
By KY3 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A man in Missouri died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 52-year-old Eric Richards. The incident happened in Branson.

Investigators said the crash happened as the driver was trying to unhook a trailer. They said Richards was standing between the vehicle and the trailer when the trailer became unhooked and started to roll back.

Investigators say the driver got out of the vehicle but failed to place it in park. The vehicle then hit Richards, killing him.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family speaks out after missing woman's remains found
Family speaks out after missing woman’s remains found
Timothy Thomas Comer Mugshot latest
Page County Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest in Elkton homicide
The Harrisonburg Fire Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual...
HFD investigating fire at Gabe’s, asking for help identifying person of interest
One person is in custody following a vehicle crash on Friday night in Harrisonburg. The crash...
One person in custody following Harrisonburg crash
Showalter thriving as starting pitcher for Washington Wild Things
Showalter thriving as starting pitcher for Washington Wild Things

Latest News

Trainer Bob Baffert walks off the track after his horse Arabian Lion won The Woody Stephens...
Churchill Downs extends trainer Bob Baffert’s ban through 2024
Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
A single-engine Piper PA-32 came down two miles northwest of the Grand Strand Airport in North...
Coroner’s office confirms 5 people killed in North Myrtle Beach small plane crash
FILE - Signage for LIV Golf is displayed during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational...
PGA Tour sending 2 executives to Senate hearing as LIV cites conflicts