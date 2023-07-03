Cream of the Crop
Road closure starts July 5 for Spring Creek Bridge replacement

By Cora Dickey
Jul. 3, 2023
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - A part of Beaver Creek Road in Rockingham County will be closed starting July 5. The Virginia Department of Transportation is replacing a bridge over spring creek in Bridgewater.

The detour amounts up to six miles but the closure is only for thru traffic.

“If you have a property that’s just south of it, you’ll be able to approach from the route 613 side if you have something it’s just on the other side on the northside you be able to cut down toward it from the Route 257,” VDOT Communications Specialist Ken Slack said.

Supervisors say the construction is major because the bridge has served 83 years, meaning it Is time for an upgrade. The bridge crew estimates construction to last up to three months.

Through traffic will detour as follows:

  • Drivers approaching from the Route 752/745 intersection will go east on Route 752, north on Route 752 (Silver Creek Road), west on Route 257 (Ottobine Road) and then south on Route 613 (Briery Branch Road/Spring Creek Road) to the end of the detour.
  • Drivers approaching from the Route 752/613 intersection will go north on Route 613 (Spring Creek Road/Briery Branch Road), east on Route 257 (Ottobine Road) and then south on Route 752 (Silver Creek Road) to the end of the detour.

Route 752 is scheduled to reopen around September 28. The construction and closure schedules are subject to change.

