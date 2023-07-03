Staunton’s new recycling center opens

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s new recycling center opened, moving out of Gypsy Hill Park.

“It is the result of a two year pilot program that we ran at Gypsy Hill Park and we have been able to take a lot of the lessons that we learned and apply them here and we are excited.” said Director of Public Works, Jeff Johnston.

Johnston said this is a safer and more effective operation, and added this new location is bigger, there is a fence they can lock up.

“The fence was a big park, we couldn’t put up a fence at Gypsy Hill Park because we were not there permanently.” said Johnston.

Johnston said they are operating an extra six hours a week.

”You want to be flexible enough to accommodate as many recyclers as possible but at the same time in order to be an active recycling center everything need to be attended. So its a manage of looking at labor requirements and the traffic patterns from our previous center and again that is something that overtime we will look at and adjust if necessary. “said Johnston.

Johnston said while they were able to do curbside pickup in the past, but there is no place close to take it.

“There is no place anywhere near here to take recycling that has been collected at the curb local recyclers want things that have been collected by an attendant to make sure it is all properly sorted and that the quality is high enough.” said Johnston.

Johnston said if the opportunity to go back to curbside recycling the door is still open.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.