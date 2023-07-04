Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

JMU lacrosse sweeps major state awards

JMU lacrosse sweeps major state awards
JMU lacrosse sweeps major state awards(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
JMU lacrosse sweeps major state awards

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison lacrosse swept all major awards from the Virginia Sports Information Directors.

Seven Dukes earned VaSID All-State honors, as redshirt junior Isabella Peterson was named Player of the Year. Redshirt senior Mairead Durkin earned Defensive Player of the Year honors while freshman Maddie Epke was named Rookie of the Year. Rachel Matey and Kat Buchanan, both redshirt seniors, joined Peterson and Durkin on the VaSID All-State First Team.

Lizzy Fox, Tai Jankowski, and Taylor Marchetti earned spots on the All-State Second Team.

After leading the Dukes to a 19-3 season that included a quarterfinal run in the NCAA Championship, JMU head coach Shelley Klaes was named VaSID Coach of the Year for the third consecutive year. Next spring, Klaes will be entering her 18th season at the helm of the program.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family speaks out after missing woman's remains found
Family speaks out after missing woman’s remains found
The Harrisonburg Fire Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual...
HFD investigating fire at Gabe’s, asking for help identifying person of interest
At the end of the day, none of Brandon's loved ones feel deadly force was the answer to...
Widow demands justice for man killed in officer-involved shooting at Walmart
A body was found inside a barrel at Lake Thicketty.
Police: Body found inside barrel floating in lake, man charged
A woman was seated in her parked car near the Grove when a tree fell and crushed her car.
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car

Latest News

Grottoes takes down Broadway in midseason RCBL matchup
Grottoes takes down Broadway in midseason RCBL matchup
Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal Court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins appears in court for DUI charge
Harrisonburg powers past New Market in Valley Baseball battle
Harrisonburg powers past New Market in Valley Baseball battle
Showalter thriving as starting pitcher for Washington Wild Things
Showalter thriving as starting pitcher for Washington Wild Things