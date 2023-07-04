JMU lacrosse sweeps major state awards

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison lacrosse swept all major awards from the Virginia Sports Information Directors.

Seven Dukes earned VaSID All-State honors, as redshirt junior Isabella Peterson was named Player of the Year. Redshirt senior Mairead Durkin earned Defensive Player of the Year honors while freshman Maddie Epke was named Rookie of the Year. Rachel Matey and Kat Buchanan, both redshirt seniors, joined Peterson and Durkin on the VaSID All-State First Team.

Lizzy Fox, Tai Jankowski, and Taylor Marchetti earned spots on the All-State Second Team.

After leading the Dukes to a 19-3 season that included a quarterfinal run in the NCAA Championship, JMU head coach Shelley Klaes was named VaSID Coach of the Year for the third consecutive year. Next spring, Klaes will be entering her 18th season at the helm of the program.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.