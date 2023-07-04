Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Man accused of setting fires at Target, causing more than $5 million in damages

Mugshot of Daniel Hull and image of the damage caused by the fire inside of Target.
Police say 31-year-old Daniel Hull confessed to setting fires inside a Target store.(Mesa Police Department | KPHO)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mesa, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Arizona officials say a man has been arrested after two fires caused millions in damage at a Mesa-area Target store.

The Mesa Police Department reports the incident took place on June 27 at a Target near the downtown area.

When officers arrived, they found the store full of smoke and had to retreat until firefighters arrived. Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames with everyone making it out safely.

Investigators said they found that two separate fires had started the blaze with one in the diaper aisle and the other involving a piece of clothing on the floor.

Video surveillance showed a man, later identified as 31-year-old Daniel Hull, walk into the store and start putting items into a cart. Police said Hull then picked up a shirt similar to the one found burned on the floor before walking toward the electronics department as smoke started to show.

The suspect was one of the last people seen leaving the store during the fires while carrying stolen merchandise, police said.

Police say 31-year-old Daniel Hull confessed to setting the fires.
Police say 31-year-old Daniel Hull confessed to setting the fires.(Mesa Police Department)

According to authorities, Hull was identified as the suspect through a car’s license plate he was seen driving away from the scene.

Police said Hull admitted to starting the fires and was booked on charges that include arson, shoplifting and criminal damage. He was also already in custody for an unrelated crime earlier that day.

Target estimates its store suffered more than $5 million in damages.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family speaks out after missing woman's remains found
Family speaks out after missing woman’s remains found
The Harrisonburg Fire Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual...
HFD investigating fire at Gabe’s, asking for help identifying person of interest
At the end of the day, none of Brandon's loved ones feel deadly force was the answer to...
Widow demands justice for man killed in officer-involved shooting at Walmart
A body was found inside a barrel at Lake Thicketty.
Police: Body found inside barrel floating in lake, man charged
A woman was seated in her parked car near the Grove when a tree fell and crushed her car.
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car

Latest News

Deputies learned that the woman was walking her dog Tuesday morning when the possible attack...
1 dead after alligator attack in South Carolina
Police on the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunman in...
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before arrest, police say
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy died after he fell off a ferry boat and his mother was killed...
7-year-old dies after falling off ferry, mother killed trying to save him, police say
FILE - Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during the June Ministerial of...
Injunction blocks Biden administration from working with social media firms about ‘protected speech’
Wynter Cole Smith remains missing.
FBI offering $25,000 reward in search for missing 2-year-old Michigan girl; suspect in Amber Alert arrested