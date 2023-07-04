Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Shenvalee Golf Resort named to Virginia Landmark registry

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenvalee Golf Resort in New Market is now on the list of Virginia historic landmarks.

Certain courses and buildings at the resort are pushing 100 years old.

“The original course that was finished in 1927,” Katie Walthall, marketing director for Shenvalee Golf Resort said. “The original clubhouse and the original hotel, that was also finished in 26-27.”

Two motels on the property were finished in the 60′s and also qualify for the registry as they are more than 50 years old.

“Everybody knows Shenvalee I mean its been around almost 100 years and we’ve had golf groups and local people coming here for 50+ years, this is their home course, this is the course that they love to come to,” Walthall said.

Walthall said the golf resort is currently in the works to be put on the National Historic Landmark Registry.

”This is still a functioning golf course and people still vacation here its still. We are still doing what it was intended to do in the beginning so I think our locals can be proud of that, people who’ve been coming here a long time can be proud of that,” Walthall said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family speaks out after missing woman's remains found
Family speaks out after missing woman’s remains found
The Harrisonburg Fire Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual...
HFD investigating fire at Gabe’s, asking for help identifying person of interest
Timothy Thomas Comer Mugshot latest
Page County Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest in Elkton homicide
One person is in custody following a vehicle crash on Friday night in Harrisonburg. The crash...
One person in custody following Harrisonburg crash
Showalter thriving as starting pitcher for Washington Wild Things
Showalter thriving as starting pitcher for Washington Wild Things

Latest News

Mark Warner’s 1.4B in broadband funding hopeful to make a difference in the Valley
Shenvalee Golf Resort named to Virginia Landmark registry
Mark Warner’s 1.4B in broadband funding hopeful to make a difference in the Valley
Grottoes takes down Broadway in midseason RCBL matchup