Shenvalee Golf Resort named to Virginia Landmark registry

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenvalee Golf Resort in New Market is now on the list of Virginia historic landmarks.

Certain courses and buildings at the resort are pushing 100 years old.

“The original course that was finished in 1927,” Katie Walthall, marketing director for Shenvalee Golf Resort said. “The original clubhouse and the original hotel, that was also finished in 26-27.”

Two motels on the property were finished in the 60′s and also qualify for the registry as they are more than 50 years old.

“Everybody knows Shenvalee I mean its been around almost 100 years and we’ve had golf groups and local people coming here for 50+ years, this is their home course, this is the course that they love to come to,” Walthall said.

Walthall said the golf resort is currently in the works to be put on the National Historic Landmark Registry.

”This is still a functioning golf course and people still vacation here its still. We are still doing what it was intended to do in the beginning so I think our locals can be proud of that, people who’ve been coming here a long time can be proud of that,” Walthall said.

